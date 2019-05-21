Bungoma MPs drum up support for Ruto

A section of Bungoma legislators have rallied their support behind Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

The MPs said Ruto has the upper hand in leading the country in 2022 and his rivals should rethink their strategy.

Led by the Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga, they said Ruto is their choice and nothing will stop him.

Speaking in Muanda in Bumula constituency on May 19 during a fundraiser for women's groups, Sirisia MP John Waluke said Bungoma county leaders were in support of Ruto’s presidential bid.

“Let Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi come on board so that we move together as the Luhya nation,” he added.

He described Ruto as a man who keeps his word .

He called upon the DP to pick his running mate from the region.

“I am calling upon the DP to choose his running mate from Western region and he should pick a man from a poor background like me and him not from dynasties who keep on oppressing Kenyans," the MP said.

National Assembly Chief Whip and Mumias East MP Ben Washiali took a swipe at ODM boss Raila Odinga telling him to retire from politics.

“Raila had only one bullet which he used in 2017 and still lost terribly, therefore there will be no Raila in 2022,” Washiali said.

He also said Mabonga will be absorbed into the party as a Jubilee member having come on board after being elected on an independent ticket.

The Mumias East legislator called on the government to jail perpetrators of gold scam as it will bring down the Kenyan economy just like Goldenberg scandal.

Kilifi MP Owen Baya castigated the fake gold scam.

He said internal security is compromised and if those in charge are not doing their job, they should step down.

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale said he did not regret joining Jubilee and had made a very difficult decision having been ther Ford Kenya deputy party leader.

“If am wrong then Masinde was wrong when he joined Moi and we got Nzoia sugar company, Panpaper company and Malakisi ginnery,” he said.

Senate speaker Ken Lusaka thanked the Deputy President for construction of Kanduyi-Musikoma road.

A total of Sh5 million was raised during the fundsdrive.