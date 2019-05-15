Three politicians under probe over Kakamega murders

Three politicians suspected to be behind the killings in Kakamega are being investigated.

County commissioner Abdirasack Jaldesa said their names have been mentioned by the public in security meetings.

Jaldesa held a leaders’ meeting at Matungu DC's office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by area MP Justus Murunga, MCAs, opinion leaders and elders from Matungu Sub County.

"We’ve learnt that there are some individuals who are trying to play with people's lives for either political or other reasons. We’re warning them that they are on our radar," he said.

Jaldesa said political rivalry, disputes and revenge are the motives being investigated by the detectives. He said those involved are misusing unemployed youths to achieve their selfish goals.

He said the politicians, whom he declined to name so as not to jeopardise investigations, will be summoned if the detectives deem it fit for them to record statements.

Jaldesa said two suspects lynched on Saturday in Matungu were on police watchlists.

“We know that some criminals are fleeing Matungu to other parts of the county and outside the county. I want to tell them that they can run but they cannot hide," he said.

Murunga said any leader found to be funding criminal gangs to cause instability will be dealt with accordingly.

“It is not good for a leader to use the youth to engage in criminal activities for whatever reason. There should be no political interference with the investigations,” he said.

Matungu has borne the brunt of spiralling insecurity in Kakamega in the last four months.

The constituency has lost 14 people in the last two months. The killings have been attributed to a criminal gang calling itself “the 42 Brothers”.

Murunga said he will use cash from the NG-CDF kitty to build a police station at Matungu since the constituency has a patrol base.

Jaldesa announced a ban on night dances, popularly known as disco matanga throughout the county, so that the crackdown on criminals is not hampered.

He said the gatherings served as a hideout and planning ground for criminals before they attack.

The administrator asked the public not to fear giving information about criminals to the police. He said the information will be treated with confidentiality.