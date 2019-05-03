Vihiga street lights to boost 24-hour economy

Vihiga county government will install street lights and high mast floodlights in all urban centres.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo has said lighting will improve security, extend business hours and help achieve a 24-hour economy.

The governor was addressing traders and residents of Majengo market in Vihiga subcounty on Tuesday after the groundbreaking ceremony for high mast floodlights at the market.

The project that is funded by the World Bank under the municipality programme that aims to light all business centres.

They include Mudete, Majengo, Chavakali and Mbale.

“I will work with central government to ensure that we have total developments within Vihiga county because that what you elected me to do,” Ottichilo said.

“Those vendors who trade along the road should relocate to the market premises because are secure,” Lands chief officer Lucy Ijai said

(Edited by R.Wamochie)