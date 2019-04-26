Small-scale traders losing out big time on chamber of commerce benefits, says Ngatia

Many small-scale entrepreneurs are missing out on the tremendous opportunities provided by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an official has said.

Members benefit from networking with foreign firms that enable them to access new markets, thus boosting their revenues. The chamber also provides a forum through which the private sector engages the government on several issues that spur the sector’s growth.

Despite the benefits, however, many business people continue to ignore the association. The national membership is less than 20,000.

On Wednesday, outgoing Nairobi chapter chairman Richard Ngatia said many traders, especially those operating in city streets, have not registered. Other benefits include the promotion, coordination and protection of trade, legislation and industrial and commercial interests.

The chamber also collects and shares trade information, organises events and promotes the welfare of members.

Ngatia said Nairobi’s Moi Avenue alone has about 3,525 stalls, each shared out by four small business owners who are not listed.

“These traders are eligible to list up,” he said at KICC during the launch of his manifesto ahead of the chamber’s national polls set for next month.

Ngatia seeks to take over from Kiprono Kittony as the association’s president. Kittony is not eligible for reelection, having served for two terms since 2012.

Banker Jimna Mbaru, who unsuccessfully ran for city governor in 2013, has taken over as the chamber’s Nairobi chapter chairman.

Ngatia said expanding the membership by netting small and medium enterprises will spur Kenya’s economic growth, as the traders will get exposure and mentorship from established ventures.

“The chamber membership base currently stands at less than 20,000. However, there are more than four million small and medium businesses that are eligible for membership.”

He said some counties have as low as 40 members. To raise the numbers, he intends to have another 200,000 members listed in his first term if elected. He promised to organise monthly recruitment drives in each county to bring the chamber closer to the people at the grassroots.

Jua kali traders, mama mbogas, and other small-scale traders will be targeted.

Gender and Youth Affairs CAS Rachel Shebesh urged the chamber to unlock access to more than Sh300 billion meant for the youth, women and people with disability. The funds fall under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities programme.

The former Nairobi woman representative said the government has released the cash.

Nairobi Lands executive Charles Kerich said they are ready to work with the chamber to improve the ease of doing business. He represented Governor Mike Sonko.

The administration is keen to reduce the duration of processing single business permit and construction permits from 17 to four days. Kerich said the county will introduce an electronic street addressing system that will enable ease of access to businesses by customers.

Also present were Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia, and former American Ambassador Michael Ranneberger, among others.

