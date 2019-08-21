HONOR

Firms feted in annual estate Real Estate Excellence Awards

In Summary

• The awards in the second edition  attracted more than three hundred entrants 

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
Kenya
21 August 2019 - 00:00
The Village Market.
The Village Market.
Image: FILE

New entrants in the real estate sector dominated the annual Real Estate Excellence Awards 2019 held in Nairobi.

Some of the companies that were feted in the event include Sampesa, Mahiga Company, Village Market, Oro Kenya, National Bank, Realty Kenya among others in different categories.

Sampesa was for instance recognized as the best  joint venture property investments and creating a business solution that results in job creation.

“I urge my fellow business counterparts to knit closer the bonds of unity since we are all on the common mission of the development of this great nation, despite the unique diverse contributions we make to society,”  Sampesa director Samuel Murigi said. 

ORO Kenya, a classified marketing platform for advertising real estate scooped  the most promising real estate marketing platform award for its digital innovation. 

The awards in the second edition  attracted more than 300. 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
Kenya
21 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MPs counter Munya, stop release of Sh10bn edible oil
    1d ago Kenya

  2. Kenya spent Sh33.7 billion to repay debts in July – Treasury
    1d ago Kenya

  3. Kiambu county farmers position themselves to reap from ...
    2d ago Kenya

  4. KICC defends its marketing costs, pushes for global ...
    2d ago Kenya

  5. I&M Bank in Sh300 million debt row with Hi-Plast Limited
    2d ago Kenya

Latest Videos