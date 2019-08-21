Firms feted in annual estate Real Estate Excellence Awards

New entrants in the real estate sector dominated the annual Real Estate Excellence Awards 2019 held in Nairobi.

Some of the companies that were feted in the event include Sampesa, Mahiga Company, Village Market, Oro Kenya, National Bank, Realty Kenya among others in different categories.

Sampesa was for instance recognized as the best joint venture property investments and creating a business solution that results in job creation.

“I urge my fellow business counterparts to knit closer the bonds of unity since we are all on the common mission of the development of this great nation, despite the unique diverse contributions we make to society,” Sampesa director Samuel Murigi said.

ORO Kenya, a classified marketing platform for advertising real estate scooped the most promising real estate marketing platform award for its digital innovation.

The awards in the second edition attracted more than 300.