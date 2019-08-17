Diani Reef Hotel to expands with additional 114 new rooms

The Diani Reef Beach Hotel at the Kenyan south coast on Wednesday announced an expansion plan by an additional 114 new rooms to be unveiled by December.

The facility, which sits on a 40-acre parcel of land, currently has 143 rooms, in operations.

The additional 114 new rooms, which will be unveiled just in time for the peak holiday season in December, will bring the total room count of Diani Reef Hotel to an impressive 257 rooms.

This investment will make Diani Reef Hotel, which won prestigious Africa’s Leading Beach Resort in the 2018 World Travel Award, the largest five-star hotel by room inventory in the Kenyan South Coast.

Speaking to the press, Diani Reef Hotel Managing Director Bobby Kamani said the investment is strategic to accommodate the high numbers expected from both the international and domestic tourists.

Currently, the hotel bed capacity is above 90 percent during this August high season.

“We are very excited as this expansion plan goes a long way in ensuring that we are able to accommodate the high numbers of tourists expected during this festive season,” said Kamani.

He said all the raw materials for the expansion of the new rooms as well as for the renovation of the existing rooms have been sourced and procured locally.

“This is in our continuous effort to support and empower the local communities within Kenya’s coastal region. I am also confident that this expansion will assist in creating employment opportunities for the many hardworking local men and women pursuing careers in the hospitality industry,” he said.

According to Kamani, the expansion will also help boost the conferencing business for the Hotel, as it will be able to accommodate more delegates.

“We have made substantial investments in our conferencing facility which can accommodate up to 1,000 delegates. As a result of our room expansion plan, we will now be able to accommodate even more delegates,” he said.

The addition of these 114 rooms further endorses Diani Reef’s confidence in South Coast as a destination, with Diani beach being named one of the best in the world and Africa’s leading beach destination.

At the same time, Kamani said they have also intensified partnerships with local airlines and the Standard Gauge Railway to provide holiday packages at affordable rates to the domestic tourists.

In July, the hotel partnered with Silverstone Air to allow the domestic travelers to save up to 30 percent on the normal flight fare and accommodation rate.

The package included a two-night stay on a half-board basis, return flights from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to Ukunda’s Diani Airport, return airport transfers, as well as a 15 percent discount on beverages and spa treatments.

This package will end in December this year.