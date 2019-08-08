Portland Cement announces job cut, declares all jobs redundant

East African Portland Cement Company plans to send home all of its employees in its new restructuring plan.

A letter from Acting managing director to employees seen by the Star reveals the financial strain at the firm which is now incurring a daily loss of Sh8 million.

According to the letter, the company’s market share has reduced in the past three years, impacting negatively on sales and subsequent profitability.

In the letter, Ag MD Stephen Kyalo Nthei says the firm is now faced with the need to restructure its operations, which will include a staff rationalisation programme to balance the institution's running costs and levels of productivity.

"This process will, unfortunately, render jobs redundant. In the spirit of fairness and in regard of the service rendered by the affected staff, this exercise will be dome within the provisions of Section 40 of Employment Act," Nthei said.

The management, therefore, plans to declare all positions at the company redundant and employees released.