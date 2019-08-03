Tusker Mattresses joins NSE's Ibuka Programme

Tusker Mattresses Limited has joined Ibuka, Nairobi Securities Exchange’s (NSE) premium incubation and acceleration program for high growth companies in Kenya.

The retailer joined the program following a rigorous evaluation and vetting process making it the fifteenth company to join the program since its launch in December 2018.

Speaking during the admission ceremony, Geoffrey Odundo, NSE chief executive said Tusker Mattresses Limited admission onto the Ibuka Program is a testament of the firm’s commitment to seek ways to enhance its growth and development as it seeks to launch its next phase of expansion across the region.

“The NSE has placed special focus on supporting business growth through a well-structured program aimed at preparing companies to list or access other capital options offered by the market in line with their strategic goals and priorities” he said.

“We are excited to have joined the NSE Ibuka program and we have a strong intent to be one of Kenya’s remarkable listings on the NSE,”said Daniel Githua, Tusker Mattresses Limited CEO.

The NSE Ibuka Program is aimed at growing the visibility, brand recognition and business opportunities among hostee companies.

It operates the leading regional retail chain, Tuskys Supermarkets, which serves over 10 million customers monthly with over 63 retail stores in Kenya and Uganda.

The retailer, if successful will become the second to join the bourse after the struggling Uchumi Supermarket.