Uhuru to commission Bandari Maritime Authority

President Uhuru Kenyatta is today expected in Mombasa for commissioning of the Bandari Maritime Academy, a centre of excellence in maritime training.

Previously Bandari College, the new facility is coming into place as part of ongoing reforms in the maritime transport industry in the country.

Through the academy, the government aims at bridging the huge shortage of qualified seafarers in Kenya and the region to meet the needs of the emerging blue economy sector.

“The blue economy is an important sector in the growth and development of our economy. It has the potential to contribute up to 4.8 billion US dollars to the country’s GDP and create over 52,000 jobs in the next 10 years,” State House said in a statement to newsrooms yesterday.

Bandari Maritime Academy will provide advanced education and training to appropriately qualified candidates, leading to the award of diplomas and certificates and other such qualifications.

Since coming into power, President Kenyatta has been passionate about the maritime sector which has the potential to grow the economy by double digits, hence the creation of a dedicated maritime department as well as the Blue Economy Committee.