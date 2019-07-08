Close

BLUE ECONOMY

Uhuru to commission Bandari Maritime Authority

Government aims at bridging the huge shortage of qualified seafarers in Kenya .

In Summary
  • The new facility is part of ongoing reforms in the maritime transport industry.
  • President Kenyatta has been passionate about the maritime sector which has the potential to grow the economy by double digits.
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Kenya
08 July 2019 - 05:00
Maritime and Shipping Affairs PS Nancy Karigithu at Bandari College in Mombasa on Monday
JOB CREATION: Maritime and Shipping Affairs PS Nancy Karigithu at Bandari College in Mombasa on Monday
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

President Uhuru Kenyatta is today expected in Mombasa for commissioning of the Bandari Maritime Academy, a centre of excellence in maritime training.

Previously Bandari College, the new facility is coming into place as part of ongoing reforms in the maritime transport industry in the country.

Through the academy, the government aims at bridging the huge shortage of qualified seafarers in Kenya and the region to meet the needs of the emerging blue economy sector.

 
 

“The blue economy is an important sector in the growth and development of our economy. It has the potential to contribute up to 4.8 billion US dollars to the country’s GDP and create over 52,000 jobs in the next 10 years,” State House said in a statement to newsrooms yesterday.

Bandari Maritime Academy will provide advanced education and training to appropriately qualified candidates, leading to the award of diplomas and certificates and other such qualifications.

Since coming into power, President Kenyatta has been passionate about the maritime sector which has the potential to grow the economy by double digits, hence the creation of a dedicated maritime department as well as the Blue Economy Committee.

More:

Mijikenda leaders ask MPs to support Uhuru on shipping

Restricting ownership will disadvantage competition with international shipping lines.
Counties
5 days ago

We will work with government, seafarers say

Leaders say they are ready to cooperate  with PS for their members benefit.
Counties
2 weeks ago

Changes in law will improve Kenya's shipping line – PS

Governments wants the KNSL to run the second container terminal
Business
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Kenya
08 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Uhuru to commission Bandari Maritime Authority
    10h ago Kenya

  2. Kenya buoyant of business with TZ after Uhuru visit
    10h ago Kenya

  3. Forex reserves sink as CBK defends shilling
    15h ago Kenya

  4. State questions Sh300bn costing of Nairobi-Mombasa ...
    3d ago Commentary

  5. In memoriam Bob Collymore
    10h ago Kenya

Latest Videos