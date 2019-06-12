Facebook consumes nearly half of Kenyans’ time on mobile, says global survey

The global survey by internet firm Opera found out that 40 per cent of Kenyans using the mobile browser access Facebook most of the time.

At the same time, the social platform Twitter is third as a source of news.

The most browsed websites in the country are Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, followed by search engine Google, then entertainment and sport websites.

Tanzanians are more likely to access YouTube from the mobile browser than people in Kenya or Nigeria, it says.

In 2019 first quarter survey, the internet access app Opera Mini was used in 31 per cent of browsing sessions, where users accessed social media platform domains.

In this period, 23 per cent of the user base in Tanzania accessed the video platform while in Kenya only 17 per cent of the user base accessed the platform.

“More Kenyans starting to use the mobile browser to access their social media, news sites and video content. This is a significant milestone,” Jørgen Arnesen, Head of Marketing and Distribution, Opera said, adding that their efforts to grow and develop the African digital transformation have started.

The State of Mobile Web 2019 also revealed that on average, Africans using Opera spend more than 30 minutes browsing on a daily basis.

In Nigeria, Facebook emerged as still the most relevant social media platform, with a 2018 survey showing that eight out of 10 people access Facebook daily.

The Opera Mini user base in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2019 showed 55 per cent of Nigerians prefer to access Facebook from the mobile browser.

Facebook also ranked as the most accessed platform from mobile browsers in Kenya and Ghana, with 40 per cent of the user base using the browser for this purpose.

Beyond the development of its mobile browsers and standalone news app, Opera has made major investments in the African region including Kenya by expanding its services to other technology areas such as Fintech and digital advertising.