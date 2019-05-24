Public relations professionals to get certification

Public Relations practitioners in Kenya will soon enjoy professional certifications based on a revised curriculum and industry examinations, incoming PRSK president Wilfred Marube has said.

The new certifications are part of wide-ranging reforms in efforts to guarantee the practice is done within professional requirements.

Speaking at the conclusion of the PRSK general elections held at the Nairobi Serena Hotel on Wednesday evening, Marube confirmed that plans to weed out unqualified practitioners will be sustained by the new PRSK council.

The plans include lobbying engagements for the proposed draft Institute of Public Relations and Communication Management Bill geared at facilitating the legislative formation of a professional body (Institute of Public Relations and Communication Management) to regulate and promote standards of competence and practice among PR practitioners.

Public Relations practitioners in Kenya are currently managing operating budgets estimated at more than Sh8.7 billion, necessitating the need to enhance the professional profile of the specialized communications discipline, to accelerate its economic and social impact.

“The new PRSK Council has been mandated by the membership to ensure that we sustain the transformation, which we commit to undertake,” Marube said.

Marube serves as communications director at the Office of the Auditor General (OAG). He takes over from Jane Gitau.

Other council members are vice president Mbugua Njoroge, treasurer Arik Karani, and secretary Lilian Nganda.

Other officials are assistant treasurer Michelle Anekeya, assistant secretary Vivienne Atieno, council members Tim Kamuzu Banda, Haron Mwangi and Alfred Ng’ang’a.

PRSK was established in 1971 and serves as the umbrella professional body guiding PR practice in Kenya. It has over 3,000 members.

Within the East African Region, PRSK is a member of the East African Public Relations Association (EAPRA).

PRSK is also a member of the Africa Public Relations Association (APRA), the continental body for all PR national associations in Africa.

At the global level, PRSK is a founder member of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management (GA) among other global bodies such as the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).