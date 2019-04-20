Private firms set aside Sh50million for relief food

A number of private firms have collaborated to raise Sh50 million towards relief for hunger-stricken families.

The joint famine relief initiative has so far mobilized 500 tonnes of food that will be distributed to over 100,000 starving Kenyans.

''I am proud to report that today our Famine Relief effort has successfully mobilized the necessary resources to assist these needy people,” Prime Bank chairman Rasik Kantaria.

Donations of cereals and pulses received will be distributed to families affected in Turkana, Baringo, Makueni, Wajir and Marsabit counties.

Some of the firms involved include Bluenile Rolling Mills, Tufsteel, Elgon Kenya, Lions First Eyesight eye hospital, Sunrise Walkers, Rotary Club, Parklands Sports Club and a number of individuals.

“When we launched this initiative, we sent out our appeals to all communities, institutions, individuals, and friends from Kenya and abroad,” Kantaria said.

The joint initiative has also commissioned volunteers who will travel to the hardest hit regions to supervise the distribution of donations.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) says the failed March-May rains will affect food security as farmers will not make any meaningful yields because the planting season is already over.

The agency warned that about 541,309 children under five in Kenya are at risk of malnutrition at the moment with the food shortage expected to get worse in the coming weeks.