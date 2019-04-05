Kerosene prices jump 17% in 2018 on new excise levy

The average monthly price of Kerosene has gone up Sh23.09 on account of the decision by National Treasury to raise excise duty on the commodity last June.

Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows the average monthly price of Kerosene increased to Sh89.13 in 2018 compared to Sh66.04 the previous year.

The move aimed at deterring rogue dealers from blending the cooking and lighting fuel with diesel and petrol, saw annual kerosene consumption drop by 69.7 million litres last year to 339.38 million litres compared to 2017.

Fuel adulteration leads to economic losses through unfair competition, unpaid taxes and the deterioration in performance of engines.

Unsuspecting motorists who buy adulterated petrol and diesel incur high expenses repairing engine parts or purchasing new engines because of damage caused by substandard fuel.

KNBS data shows after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Finance Bill 2018 into law on September 21, the country’s Kerosene consumption dropped significantly.

Last year, monthly kerosene consumption peaked to a high of 39.75 million litres in May- before the bill was assented into law- gradually dropping to a low of 13.44 million litres in December.

The Energy Regulatory Commission director general Pavel Oimeke told the Star since the law came into effect, there has been a significant drop in cases of doctored fuel across the country.