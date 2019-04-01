Technical hitch

Why NSE extended trading to 5PM

In Summary

This is the second time in the year technical hitch is halting trading at the course.

NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo monitors the daily tradings at the NSE headquarter on August 22 / ENOS TEC
NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo monitors the daily tradings at the NSE headquarter on August 22 / ENOS TEC

The Nairobi Securities Exchange on Monday extended trading up to 5pm after a system glitch forced a trading halt earlier in the day.

The bourse normally opens at 9am and close at 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

"The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) wishes to notify market participants, investors and the general public that trading services have been successfully restored. Following this, trading hours have been extended to 5pm," NSE said in a statement.

The bourse is an important gateway for foreign investors looking for exposure to fast-growing economies in the East African region.

This is the second time in the year technical hitch is halting trading at the course. On January 9, a system outage left NSE investors counting heavy losses after trading was put to halt for almost half of the day.

“Our technical teams are working closely with the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) towards resolving the issue in the shortest time possible and the market will be duly notified when services have been restored,” NSE said in an earlier statement.

System setback halts daily trading at Nairobi bourse

Trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) yesterday was halted for the starting 11.52 am all day following a technical hitch. In a statement, ...
Counties
2 months ago
by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Kenya
01 April 2019 - 17:48

Most Popular

  1. Pay suppliers their money, WB tells government
    3h ago Business

  2. Drought to drag down Kenya's economic growth
    6h ago Kenya

  3. StanChart sets aside Sh10 billion for innovation
    17h ago Kenya

  4. Imperial Bank Depositors want CBK to transparent on KCB’s ...
    17h ago Business

  5. Chinese firms in Kenya to train locals to take up senior ...
    17h ago Business

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES