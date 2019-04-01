Why NSE extended trading to 5PM

The Nairobi Securities Exchange on Monday extended trading up to 5pm after a system glitch forced a trading halt earlier in the day.

The bourse normally opens at 9am and close at 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

"The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) wishes to notify market participants, investors and the general public that trading services have been successfully restored. Following this, trading hours have been extended to 5pm," NSE said in a statement.

The bourse is an important gateway for foreign investors looking for exposure to fast-growing economies in the East African region.

This is the second time in the year technical hitch is halting trading at the course. On January 9, a system outage left NSE investors counting heavy losses after trading was put to halt for almost half of the day.

“Our technical teams are working closely with the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) towards resolving the issue in the shortest time possible and the market will be duly notified when services have been restored,” NSE said in an earlier statement.