Always could be withdrawn from market - Kebs

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has launched investigations into the quality of Always sanitary pads following complaints of the brand on social media.

"In the course of quality surveillance drawn samples for analysis for all brands of sanitary towels on sale in Kenya, a total of 135 samples have been drawn from the market and after testing, 90 per cent of all samples complied with the standard. Products that complied included the following variants of Always Sanitary Towels - Always ultra, Always platinum, Always maxi, Always ultra-normal, Always extra-long,” Kebs stated.

On March 14, users of the product expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, using the hashtag #MyAlwaysExperience.

Kenyan women on Twitter have called for a boycott of the sanitary pads, accusing the manufacturer, Proctor & Gamble, of supplying the African market with substandard products.

Kebs has said that it will conduct extensive market surveillance and testing of the product to ascertain if there exists any breach of quality standards.

“Following the concerns expressed on social media, Kebs has launched investigations. The outcomes of analysis will determine the next cause of action including market withdrawal of any substandard products,”Kebs said in a statement.

Kebs has however defended its role in the industry stating that 90 per cent of the all samples collected for analysis prior have complied with the required standards.