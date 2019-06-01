Encourage Diverse Innovation Perspectives

I play in the tech space. Daily, I work with techies to develop and push ideas to market; everyday, I see the backend. In this role, I’m daily reminded of one key lesson: you can’t do it alone. You need different perspectives to make your idea work. In the tech space, it’s a humbling reality.

Perspective conveys the idea of viewing from an angle. And because we are different and work in the context of difference, there are many perspectives at play in the realization of an idea. You have your angle and your colleagues have their angles. The meeting point of all these angles is the sweet spot. It’s where the idea takes off. Getting the team to this sweet spot should be the leader’s goal.

Also, perspective makes it clear that innovation is team work. This means that business leaders must learn to cultivate the different perspectives in their team. The best leaders know how to make an effective cocktail of different views so that it works in the organization’s advantage. These leaders understand that no one perspective is better than the collective.

I’m fascinated by perspective because of the loss that can be incurred when diverse views are ignored. It makes for limited scope and hinders productivity. This loss is powered by the fact that every perspective has a blind spot. You can only see so far. And it’s amazing the ease with which someone sees what you don’t see – it’s beautiful. You have a blind spot and the appreciation of this limit frees you up to enjoy what others bring to the table.

In a team, every perspective matters. Each view should be honored, even if not adopted – but, encouraged and appreciated. Not shutdown and ignored. This is important because it takes many trial ideas to arrive at the idea that works. It is a mistake for a leader to setup a stage that does not celebrate what each person brings. It eventually cripples the team. Every perspective is designed to power the team.

Interestingly, not every leader can set the stage for the expression of perspectives. Leaders who practice humility can. In this context, humility is the acknowledgment of your limits, hence esteeming the strengths of others. It is knowing and appreciating the fact that someone has what you don’t have. Once you are clear on this, it becomes easier for you to set the stage for the full expression of different perspectives – and the payoff is usually really good.

Email: [email protected]