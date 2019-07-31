Telkom lays off 575 workers after merger with Airtel

Telkom Kenya on Wednesday issued a one-month notice to its staff, informing them of its plans to make 575 workers redundant following its merger with Airtel.

The notice released on Wednesday states that the move is to pave way for the finalisation of the agreement between the two communication companies.

The company has said it has forwarded names of some of its employees to the joint venture company to be considered for employment in available positions long as they are qualified.

The two companies agreed on a joint venture company which is to be named Airtel-Telkom which will enhance its range, quality products and improve services to the market.

The notice has been circulated to all affected employees, Communication Workers Union and the County Labour Offices.

The one-month notice  will open way for consultation dialogue between the business and the staff.

The management has said non-transferring businesses will will not be affected as the company may need their services.

The company has said it will engage with the affected employees countrywide in Town Halls across the country.

Telkom boss Kris Senanu had earlier said the merger between telecommunications companies will be concluded before the end of this year.

In March, a National Assembly committee termed the planned merger a scandal.

The Committee of Implementation called upon government agencies including Communication Authorit,  National Treasury and Telkom Kenya to review the deal. 

“What we need is a good player in the market just as Safaricom has done. There has to be another viable alternative for consumers in the market and that is what we will be creating,” Senanu said.

In March, a National Assembly committee termed the planned merger a scandal
