Kerosene and diesel prices decline with expected global surplus

In Summary

• Prices of diesel and kerosene declined by Sh.088 and Sh2.31 per litre to retail at Sh103.88 and Sh101.97 respectively in Nairobi.

• Price of petrol in Nairobi rises by Sh0.29 to retail at Sh115.39 per litre.

by ELIZABETH KIVUVA Business Writer
Business
14 July 2019 - 13:51

Fuel prices in the country have declined marginally, with petrol increasing a little ahead of expected global crude surplus.

In the latest review by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), prices of diesel and kerosene declined by Sh.088 and Sh2.31 per litre to retail at Sh103.88 and Sh101.97 respectively in Nairobi.

Price of petrol in Nairobi increased by Sh0.29 to retail at Sh115.39 per litre.

 

According to EPRA, the changes in the month's prices have been as a consequence of average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 1.83 per cent from $538.08 per cubic metre in may to $528.26 in June.

Diesel decreased by 3. 07 per cent to $519.39 from $535.84 while kerosene also declined by 5.49 per cent to 503.63 from 532.89 per cubic metre.

'The pump rices are inclusive of 8 per cent value added tax in line with provisions of finance act 2018, and revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation through legal notice no. 109 of July 9, 2019,” EPRA said.

In previous review, the energy regulator announced Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Nairobi would increase by Sh5.25, Sh5.52 and Sh2.76 per litre respectively.

