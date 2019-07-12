Kenya set to host purchasing and supply summit

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management are in high gear preparations to host the International Federation of Purchasing and Supply Management (IFPSM) Summit in Kenya.

The Summit will run from September 10 to 13 in a Mombasa hotel.

A ceremony to launch preparations for the IFPSM Summit was held at a Nairobi hotel and was attended by sponsors, KISM partners and representatives from the National Treasury and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority .

Speaking during the launch, KISM chairman Chris Oanda said that hosting the event would be a proud moment for Kenya as the delegates present will represent IFPSM’s 250,000 strong global community.

Kenya will be the first African country to host the annual Summit, placing the country at the centre of conversations about how to contribute to the development of procurement and supply chain practice at a global level.

IFPSM is a global body of institutions engaged in procurement and supply chain management and currently has 45 member countries with four being African.

Summit participants will get insights on how to improve the performance of individual practitioners and organisations within global supply chains.

KISM is a national body for professionals in the practice of procurement and supplies management in Kenya.

The Institute draws its mandate from the “Supplies Practitioners Management Act No.17 of 2007.”