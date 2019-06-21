Close

HOTEL INDUSTRY

PrideInn picks new general manager for Shanzu branch

In Summary

• Peggy will oversee operations and all-round performance of the 250 room multi-million shilling Mombasa property.

• The group plans to venture into tented camps or lodges.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
Business
21 June 2019 - 14:27
New GM of PrideInn hotels Shanzu, Ann Peggy
Image: COURTESY

PrideInn Group of Hotels has appointed Ann Peggy as new general manager for its the Shanzu facility.

Ann’s extensive industry knowledge and multifaceted skills in various hotel functions, will prove to be a great asset in driving business growth at PrideInn Paradise,” said Hasnain Noorani, MD.This is the first time the hotelier has hired a female head.

Her dynamic leadership abilities and passion for the role will be instrumental in delivering a great product and outstanding service to guests,” added Noorani.

 

Peggy will oversee operations and all-round performance of the 250 room multi-million shilling Mombasa property.

With 17 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, Ms. Peggy holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Management College of South Africa and an Advanced Certificate in management studies at Mancosa.

Prideinn Hotel Group plans to venture into tented camps or lodges later in the year under its expansion plans.

We are rapidly growing our footprint across Kenya and East Africa and I look forward to driving the expansion plans within East Africa,” said Mr. Noorani.

