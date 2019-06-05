Avoid risk based loan pricing, IMF tells Kenya

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned Kenya against adopting risk based lending, saying it provides loopholes for exploitation of borrowers.

Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) have been fronting risk based pricing of loans to replace the law capping interests at four per cent above the CBK rate.

In January, CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said capping interest rates should be scrapped to allow banks issue loans based on borrowers risk based assessment.

In a study on the effects of interest controls, with Kenya as a case study published late last month, the international lender has instead suggested a ceiling at a rate high enough to facilitate lending to higher-risk borrowers.

"Setting the lending ceiling in this manner would stop the most egregious forms of predatory lending, by providing a ceiling, but still provide sufficient margin to compensate for risks,’’ IMF said.

It notes that the minimum lending rate imposed by Kenya left little space for banks to compensate for risks.

IMF proposes that the ceiling be set at the average of past monthly rates plus a margin. This margin would, however, need to be in the double digits to avoid rationing out high-risk borrowers.