US fast food firm opens new outlet in Nairobi

From( L-R)-Nas Servair Inflight Services General Manager Stephane Lopez, Vivo Energy Retail Manager Lena Munuve and Burger King Operations Manager Cornelius Muhati during the opening of a drive-in branch at Shell convenience retailing centre in Lavington Nairobi.
Image: COURTESY

High cost of commercial rental spaces in the Nairobi Central Business District has pushed business owners to establish outlets in outskirts of the city and high-end malls.

Speaking to the Star during the launch of BurgerKing's fifth outlet in Lavington, the firm's operation manager Cornelius Muhati said the eatery would have loved to set up shop in the CBD, but high cost of rental spaces have barred them from doing so.

“This new branch, our first drive-through outlet in the country will service our customers from the Lavington area and the larger Westlands environs with the intention of ensuring an good experience in a stress-free and convenient environment,” Muhati said.

 

The fast food hamburger chain has restaurants located at the Hub Shopping Mall in Karen, Two Rivers along Limuru road, NextGen Mall along Mombasa road and TRM along Thika road.

However, a recent report by Cytonn Investment indicates that occupancy rates of commercial spaces in Nairobi CBD increased in the first quarter of 2019 to 93.6 per cent at Sh90 per square feet, from 88.3 per cent in 2018.Spaces in Karen retailed at Sh113.7 per SQFT at 90.5 percent occupancy rate while mombasa road retailed at Sh79.7 per SQFT at 64.1 per cent occupancy rate.

Burgerking shunning from the city, follows a similar move by Subway and PizzaHut to close down units along University way.

As par of their expansion strategy, Burgerking has partnered with Vivo Energy as they seek to provide more value-added propositions to our customers

 

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
01 June 2019 - 05:00

