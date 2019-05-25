Empowering SMEs

Equity seeks to grow loan book in new partnership with Toyota

Deal targeting agribusinesses

In Summary

•The goal is to empower SMEs with new partnership

Equity town hall branch.PHOTO/CHARLES MUGA.
Equity town hall branch.PHOTO/CHARLES MUGA.

Equity Bank customers will now get up to 95 per cent financing for business vehicles payable in five years after the lender signed partnership with car dealer Toyota Kenya.

 Equity Bank Kenya MD Polycarp Igathe said the product is targeting small businesses especially in the agribusiness sector who may wish to expand businesses.

“We share a common goal with Toyota which is to empower SMEs and those in the agribusiness value chain from farmers to processors. We are always looking for ways to add value and provide affordable and flexible financing solutions to our customers and Kenyans,” said Igathe. Customers will get a 90 day holiday before starting repayment.

Customers who purchase the Hilux single cab vehicle under the partnership terms also have an opportunity to choose between a one-year free maintenance service from Toyota or one-year comprehensive insurance from a reputable underwriter.

Equity transforms branches into advisory centres

Bank attributes the move to a massive shift to digital banking.
Business
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
Business
25 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    1mo ago Living Spaces

  2. Saccos smile as lender pays highest dividends since listing
    4h ago Kenya

  3. Veteran Togolese banker to head Ecobank Kenya
    22h ago Kenya

  4. Lack of credit slows house prices to five-year low
    4h ago Kenya

  5. Bond trader Muhoro fined Sh208 million for illegal trading
    1w ago Markets

Latest Videos