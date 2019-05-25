Equity seeks to grow loan book in new partnership with Toyota

Equity Bank customers will now get up to 95 per cent financing for business vehicles payable in five years after the lender signed partnership with car dealer Toyota Kenya.

Equity Bank Kenya MD Polycarp Igathe said the product is targeting small businesses especially in the agribusiness sector who may wish to expand businesses.

“We share a common goal with Toyota which is to empower SMEs and those in the agribusiness value chain from farmers to processors. We are always looking for ways to add value and provide affordable and flexible financing solutions to our customers and Kenyans,” said Igathe. Customers will get a 90 day holiday before starting repayment.

Customers who purchase the Hilux single cab vehicle under the partnership terms also have an opportunity to choose between a one-year free maintenance service from Toyota or one-year comprehensive insurance from a reputable underwriter.