Mastercard partners with Samsung on digital identity commitment

You will soon be able to conveniently and securely verify the digital information you upload on your mobile devices after a new partnership by Mastercard and Samsung was signed.

The collaboration will seek to explore and identify a way to secure data.

"Our digital and physical lives are merging and we need a digital identity solution that reflects this reality," Ajay Bhalla, president of cyber and intelligence at Mastercard said.

People will access a digital identity capability on their devices for interactions in both physical and digital worlds.

"Consumers should be in complete control of the privacy and security of their personal identity ...we're excited to work with Mastercard to bring the first digital identity solution to Samsung smartphones," said Yongje Kim, head of service business office at Samsung Electronics mobile division.

The collaboration with Samsung builds on Mastercard's commitment to improving how people manage and use their digital identity and follows the publication of the company's model for digital identity in an increasingly connected world.