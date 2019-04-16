Busia pushes up spending by Sh128.8M

Busia County Assembly has approved an additional Sh128.8 million spending, bringing to Sh8.8billion the total expenditure estimates for the Financial Year 2018/2019.

The Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Linus Asiba who tabled the report said the supplementary budget includes an enhancement of Sh21.6m as agricultural sector development support programme.

Others enhanced expenses include kh.24.2m as Kenya devolution support programme from Sh47.3m to Sh71.5m in the Department of Finance, Economic Planning and ICT.

Introduction of Sh20m for purchase of software (revenue automation) in the Department of Finance, Economic Planning and ICT and reduction of Sh24m as group life insurance from of Sh4.2m to Sh50m in the Department of Finance, Economic Planning and ICT.

An enhancement of Sh1.2m for urban institutional grant from Sh20m to Sh21.2m in the Department of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

There is also an additional Sh21.2m as Kenya urban institution grant, Introduction of Sh80m as water tower protection and climate change mitigation adaptation.

The supplementary budget also includes the transfer of Sh117m for Kenya climate smart agricultural projects from the department of water, environment and natural resources to the department of agriculture and animal resources.