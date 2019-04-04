Hoteliers feel pinch as new taxes drive up costs

Hoteliers say their operational costs have gone up following increased taxes slapped on telephone calls and internet services.

Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Manufacturers said the cost of talk time and data which is heavily used in the sector for call-ins, orders and service provision has risen more that that of foodstuff.

The government introduced a 15 per cent excise duty on telephone and internet data services after signing of the Finance Act 2018.

“The increase in prices of raw food materials has not been much as that of talk time and internet. The changes have increased cost of operating for employers who also have to cater for buildings, furniture and cutlery expenses,” said KAHA chief executive Mike Macharia.

He said this, coupled with an increase in the price of vegetables, dry foods and fuel has further forced hoteliers to review their prices.

Latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows that the consumer price index for restaurants and hotels rose by 0.08 per cent to 4.48 in March 2019 compared to the previous month.

Year-on-year prices increased by 3.04 per cent compared to March 2018.

Macharia said prices may still rise in coming months as much as restaurants try to hold onto the current rates to encourage the eat-out trend.