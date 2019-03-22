Corruption slowing growth of family businesses in Kenya, report

Corruption is slowing growth of family businesses in Kenya, the latest survey by PriceWaterhouse Coopers has revealed.

The PwC 2018 Family Business Survey sampled 46 top family owned businesses in diverse sectors shows that 72 per cent of respondents have been forced to either shelve a transaction, are denied a license or asked for a favour so as to obtain services from government officers.

"Corruption has increased the cost of doing business in the country over past five years since 2014 when we first conducted this survey. Businesses have to juggle stiff neck bureaucracy in order to obtain basic services from both national and county governments," the report said.

Speaking during the survey launch yesterday, PWC Kenya country senior partner Peter Ngahu said corruption has overtaken other factors to stay at the top position since 2016.