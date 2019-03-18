Nuclear power dream closer with new law

Energy experts have praised the establishment of Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NPEA) in the new energy law, saying it shows Kenya’s willingness to embrace cheaper and renewable energy.

Speaking during the Great Energy Debate that was looking into emerging challenges in financing gas & oil exploration in East Africa, Epicenter Africa chairman James Ngomeli said the law gives Kenya an opportunity to diversify its energy mix and ease dependency on non renewable.

"The creation of a specific agency to tackle nuclear power needs is a positive sign that the country is ready for change. Kenya needs sustainable energy mix to fuel industrial and manufacturing sector growth,’’ said Ngomeli.

The nuclear agency will propose policies and legislation for the successful implementation of a nuclear power programme.

It will also undertake extensive public education on Kenya’s nuclear power programme. Even so, there is intense debate if Kenya and indeed Africa is ready for nuclear power whose production is deemed expensive compared to other types of energy.

For instance, Kenya requires a 2.4GW nuclear plant to double electricity production, estimated to cost $30 billion (Sh3 trillion).

South Africa is the only country in the continent with a functioning nuclear plant that produces 1.86 GW. Other countries like Egypt and Uganda have shown much interest in setting up nuclear plants.

Egypt has already identified site for a 4.8GW nuclear plant at the Mediterranean Sea.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to three key bills including the Energy Bill 2017, to establish three national entities to manage and regulate Kenya's energy resources.

The law establishes the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation and the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority which replaces the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will be mandated to regulate generation, importation, exportation, transmission, distribution, supply and usage of electrical energy with the exception of licensing of nuclear facilities.

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation will undertake tasks including overseeing the implementation and management of the Rural Electrification Programme, Rural Electrification Programme Fund.