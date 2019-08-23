Odera rings changes ahead of Zambia encounter

Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera has made six changes ahead of tomorrow’s Victoria Cup clash against Zambia at the RFUEA grounds.

Veteran prop Curtis Lilako will start and skipper the side after coming off the bench in the away fixtures against Zimbabwe and Zambia. Francis Mwita starts at lock in place if Simon Muniafu with Brian Amaitsa in the backrow. Kenya under 20 scrumhalf starts alongside Geoffrey Okwatch on the wing with Eliud Mulokoli of USIU being handed his debut at the centre.

Isaac Njoroge, who suffered a concussion in the away fixture, has recovered and will wear the number 15 jersey. Announcing the squad yesterday, Odera said they have opted to make changes to test depth in the squad.

“We want to give players in the squad a chance to impress,” said Odera.

He observed that they have to improve in defence after giving away 23 points in the away fixture in Kitwe last month.

“We have to close the spaces quickly enough and restrict their momentum in attack,” he noted. The tactician also expects an improved effort in the set pieces and kicking.

“I expect us to be much sharper in our line-out and scrums, win our ball and at the same time dominate the physical battles. We must improve our kicking from the tee and in open play.

Kenya won the first leg 42-23. The tickets for the match, which will kick off at 4pm will be retailing at Sh500.