Simbas battle Zims in Victoria Cup encounter today

Kenya face Zimbabwe in a mouth-watering Victoria Cup clash at the Hartsfield Stadium in Bulawayo today.

The two sides enter the clash brimming with confidence after victories last weekend where the hosts edged out Uganda 31-26 in Kampala and the Simbas beat Zambia 43-23 in Kitwe.

The Simbas have had the edge over the Sables in the past three years winning 46-30 last year in the Rugby World Cup qualifiers, 61-15 in 2017 and 41-12 in 2016.

Head coach Paul Odera expects a competitive clash between the two rivals.

“Matches between the two teams have been hard-fought and tomorrow’s (today) game will boil down to who will have composure and good execution in all facets of play,” said Odera.

He expects an improved display on the defensive end after shipping 23 points last week in Kitwe.

“It’s an area we have been working on since we arrived on Tuesday. We must minimise their chances and opportunities if we are to get a win,” he added.

Key players for Odera’s charges will be Oscar Sorano, Simon Muniafu, Malcolm Onsando in the tight five with the experience d Andrew Amonde and Elkeans Musonye in the backrow. Samson Onsomu and Charles Kuka are the half back pairing with skipper Peter Kilonzo in midfield as Jacob Ojee and Billy Omondi the key actors in the backline.

On their part, Zimbabwe will rely on Tyron Fagan, Jan Ferreira, Godfrey Muzanagrwo and Aiden Burnett in the fowards with Hilton Mudariki, Takudzwo Kumadiro and Matthew McNab the pick of the backs.