Masinde Muliro win 4th Kusa Sevens crown

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) won the fourth leg of Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA) rugby sevens after defeating Kabarak University 17-0 yesterday at Moi University’s Kizito ground.

This was Kakamega-based university’s third title and back-to-back wins following their second win at their backyard a fortnight ago. Timothy Mnasi touched down first for MMUST as Nobert Lubwani slotted the conversion for a 7-0 lead at the interval. MMUST’s Veron Kaburu crossed the whitewash with Tyson Juma missing the conversion for a 12-0 lead.

Felix Wamocho extended the lead with his try and Derrick Okisai sealed the victory with his conversion for a 17-0 win.

In semifinals, Kabarak University edged Moi University 17-12. Try scorers for Kabarak were Chester Juma, Aden Nur and Chris Ojung with Carlos Magara adding one conversion.

Derrick Kinyari and Kevin Masibo scored a try each for Moi with Kelvin Wanyonyi slotting home a conversion.

Masinde Muliro's Timothy Mmasi and Felix Wamocho touched down once each to beat Daystar University 14-5 in the other semifinal.

Mmnasi went past the try line first and Nobert Lubwani converted for a 7-0 lead before Wamocho challenged three defenders to score a try before the interval.

Duncan Olile scored a late consolation try for Daystar. In the quarterfinals, Kabarak University beat Dedan Kimathi University 12-7, Moi University beat Cooperative University 7-0, MMUST edged University of Eldoret (UOE) 5-0 and Zetech lost 0-12 to Daystar.