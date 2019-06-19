Kisumu all set for Elgon Cup

Kisumu is all set for this weekend’s Elgon Cup tie between Kenya and Uganda set for the Mamboleo grounds.

Gideon Kidenda the Kisumu Rugby supremo said everything is in place for this first ever international event to be hosted by the lakeside town.

“We are set for the big game on Saturday. The pitch has been done to international standards and accommodation for the teams and fans is in place,” said Kidenda.

Both teams are expected to arrive in Kisumu tomorrow in readiness for the event that is the talk of the town. “Kisumu residents have got a perfect opportunity to watch top-notch rugby at their back yard. This is a once in a lifetime spectacle that no one should miss,” Kidenda said.

After the Kisumu duel, the teams will travel to Kampala on July 13 for the return fixture. The Simbas are training in Nairobi for the duel.

The main event, said Kidenda, will be preceded by a ladies match between the two nations at 1.30 pm.

“Kisumu is picking up well as far as rugby is concerned. This is the first of the many top activities that I have lined up for the city this year,” observed Kidenda. “I am happy with what I have achieved since my election last year but I can assure that this is just the beginning.”

He said next in line will be the now famous Dala Sevens that will be held between August 10 and 11 at the same venue.

“After successfully bidding to host the Elgon Cup our eyes are now set for bigger things in future. If we get the crowd behind us, we will chart a good course,” he observed.