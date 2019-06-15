Close

Masinde Muliro hope to scuttle rivals at their backyard

•The Kakamega-based team defeated hosts Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) to claim their maiden title.

•KUSA secretary general Joseph Sandagi said the tournament will be tougher compared to the past meetings.

by EMMANUEL SABUNI
15 June 2019 - 05:00
Strathmore University celebrate a past championship win.
Image: MOSES MWANGI

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) will be hoping to use the home-ground advantage to upstage their rivals in the third leg of Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) rugby sevens series this weekend.

After winning the opening leg in Mombasa last month, MMUST will be chasing another title at home before travelling to Eldoret next weekend for the fourth leg.

Last year, MMUST won only one title after beating Kenyatta University in the final held at Maseno University.

 

The host lead Pool ‘B’ alongside Kabarak University and Moi University. They begin their title chase against Moi and end the day with the Nakuru-based University Kabarak.

The two-day event kicks off today and ends tomorrow before moving to Eldoret the following weekend. Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad lead Pool C together with KCA University and Daystar.

Pool ‘A’ consists of University of Eldoret, Dedan Kimathi and Zetech University. KUSA secretary general Joseph Sandagi said the tournament will be tougher compared to the past meetings owing to the number of teams that have so far registered.

