KRU to use Aberdeen Shikoyi show as World Cup qualifiers yardstick

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will use the Aberdeen Shikoyi franchise 15-a-side tournament Sunday at the Lions Den, Ruaraka to pick the national team for the World Cup qualifiers slated for August.

The event is named after the former Lionesses skipper who died in 2013 after sustaining a spinal injury in a match against Uganda.

The event will feature the 2019 women's aside champions Nakuru RFC Shamas, Kisumu Dolphins, Egerton University, Masinde Muliro University and Maseno University.

Impala Ladies, Homeboyz and Comras make up Chui while Black Lions will be a combination of Mwamba Ladies, Northern Suburbs and the Kenyatta University Bladbabes.

Director of women's rugby, Moses Ndale, said the tournament will run for three weeks before a provisional squad of 40 players is named for a Lioness Select.

This will be followed by a probabale trial match to pick a formidable side to play Uganda Lady Cranes before the qualifiers.

Ndale was optimistic about Kenya's chances in August's qualifiers.

"This is part of our plan as we look at the bigger picture which is to ensure our girls are in good shape mentally and physically for the women's World Cup qualifiers slated for August,” he added.

Ndale noted there is the growing player base of women's rugby which the union is tapping into.

"We are doing everything we can to grow the women's game in the country and it is encouraging to see more girls take up the sport,” added Ndale. Venue and order of subsequent matches will be announced later.