Laiser Hill ready to defend titles at the national show in Mombasa

Laiser Hill are keen to defend both the rugby 7’s and basketball titles during the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One Games set for April 9-14 at the Shimo La Tewa and Shanzu Teachers College in Mombasa.

This is after the Kajiado-based school emerged overall winners in both categories in the recently concluded Rift Valley Secondary Schools Games at Tambach, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The two-time rugby 7s champions defeated Menegai Boys 19-17 to retain their RVSSSA title while in basketball, they defeated Kapsabet Boys 114-34 to win the title in final.

The side led by Anthony Kirimi will be out to defend the 7’s national title they won last year after they saw off Chavakali 26-5 in the finals at the Eldoret Sports Club last year. At the same time, they will be out to guard the basketball title they won last year having downed stubborn Sigalame 65-50 at Kangaru School in Embu County.

Kirimi is optimistic they will deliver at the nationals despite the stiff competition ahead of them.

“The champions are always under pressure because they want to defend the title and every team is always keen to outdo them. However, as much as we are expecting tough games, we have prepared well and we are raring to go,” said Kirimi.

He added: “We learnt our lesson at the regional game that we should not relax when we are ahead in the matches, but rather hold onto the final whistle and before we start celebrating .”