ELDORET PRO SIMWA

Eldoret pro Simwa to highlight Nakuru’s All Captains Prize tourney

by EMMANUEL SABANI
Golf
17 August 2019 - 06:00
Boniface Simwa in previous action.
Image: WINNER:

Eldoret’s only professional golfer Boniface Simwa highlights today’s All Captains Prize Golf Tournament at par 73 Nakuru Golf club.

Simwa, who will be accompanied by former club chairman Andrew Chelogoi, said he received an invitation from Nakuru Captain Hillary Korir to compete in the most prestigious golf tournaments in the club.

 

Targeting to play at Kenya Open Golf championships next year, Simwa remains optimistic that the Nakuru tournament will pave way for him especially in the Safari Tour.

“Nakuru is a good training course for any golfer. It is wide and long giving a variety of shots, making it a better place for training. I want to fully compete in the Safari Tour and Saturday’s tournament will be good for my preparations,” said Simwa.

This is the first-ever All Captains Prize that has attracted 112 entries according to the draw released on Thursday evening.

According to the draw, Simwa, who plays alongside his young brother Nelson Simwa will be teeing off at 8:50 am in one flight with S. Kaime and N. Muigai.

Back in Nandi, club captain Simeon Chepkwony has confidence that the Kenya Seed Golf Tournament will be highly attended since there are no many golf tournaments within the region.

“We are hoping to have a crowded field because it is one of the biggest tournaments we have had in our club. The organization is in top gear, ready for the event,” said Chepkwony.

