Pros Ngige, Timbe for Thika Greens CEO show

Top pros are among those entered in the Thika Greens CEO tournament set for this weekend.

Over 200 players will take part in the event sponsored by Vivo Energy, Totota Kenya, Keroche Breweries and Livery Insurance.

Simon Ngige, a Thika Sports Club pro will tee off at 8:28am alongside Sullivan Muthugia. Thika Greens resident professional Kopan Timbe is also in the mix and will be teeing it up at 8:36am together with Paul Thuo and Nick Kamere.

The amateur players who entered for the Saturday event are Vivo Energy CEO Joe Muganda who will be teeing off from the first tee at 8.44am.

Elsewhere, the annual SEACOM Kenya Corporate golf tournament will tee off at Muthaiga today.

The all-day shotgun tournament at the city’s “Home of the Golf” has attracted a large field of players. It brings together SEACOM customers, stakeholders and figures in the local Telecoms industry alongside employees of the Pan-African communications provider and business enabler.

SEACOM's managing director for the Eastern North and East Africa (ENEA) region, Tonny Tugee will lead his raring team of eight players from the local office.

Meanwhile, the host club will be led by Chairman Alex Gitau, in the hunt for top honours.

Tugee said: “Without doubt, we will be offering fabulous prizes for the winners and unique performers.’ However, what is most important is that the tournament creates the opportunity for us to deepen our interactions with customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.”

He added: “While the focus on the day is on friendly competition, SEACOM’s future-minded objectives mean we’ll also be listening and building relationships so that we can better deliver seamless and cost-effective business solutions across the region.”