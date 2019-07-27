Pressure mounts on Wahome as he targets 100th Barry Cup title

Matthew Wahome will be under pressure to deliver the title at the 100th edition of the Coast Open Barry Cup championships at the par 71 Mombasa Golf Club.

Wahome, who lost last year’s title to Royal Club's George Felix in sudden-death play-offs, won Trans Nzoia Open title on his maiden appearance two months ago in Kitale and is expected to lead home players for the 36 hole golf tournament in the run-up to the 2020 Kenya Golf Open championships.

He said playing at home gives him pressure to deliver.

“I am well prepared for the title. I want to be the 100th winner of this tournament. As much as it is just like any other tournament, I will be playing under pressure because this is my home course and every member is looking upon home golfers to win do well,” said Wahome.

In Kitale, Wahome fired level par 219 to claim his maiden win in the 2019 series after playing on the course for the first time with two over par 75, one under par 72 on both second and third rounds for the title.

“Today (Friday), I woke up early for training like putting and long-range as I prepare for the title chase,” added Wahome who will tee off at 7:48 am alongside E. Omolo and junior golfer Zubair Khan.

The golfers will endure the 36 hole tournament in the two-day event. Today, they will play 18 holes before ending the tournament with next 18 on the nine-hole Mombasa Golf course tomorrow.

But he has to be wary of defending champion Felix from Royal Club Nairobi. Felix won the 2018 title after edging out Wahome after shooting a rare albatross for the title.

Felix will tee off at 7:16 am alongside P. Orawo and Nakuru’s John Leljirma. Others include Vet lab’s Mike Kisia, who will be accompanied by clubmates Robinson Owiti, deaf golfer Isaac Makokha, Isaiah Otuke among others.