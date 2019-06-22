Kisia, Wahome target Coronation Trophy title in Nakuru

Vet Lab’s Mike Kisia will be chasing his back-to-back Coronation and Bendor Trophy title as the Kenya Amateur Golf Championships (KAGC) series go down at the par 73 Nakuru golf course this weekend on.

Kisia won last year’s event after firing two under par 144 and where they played 36 holes away from the 34 due to heavy rainfall in the second round.

After playing at Kenya Open in March, Kisia missed four meetings but wants to retain the title as he chases his return to 2020 Kenya Open championships.

“I must win this title. It has not been easy but I have the hope of defending my title,” said Kisia.

Two weeks ago, he finished third at the Trans Nzoia Open in Kitale after he fired 227 behind winner Matthew Wahome (219) and Peter Rimui (224).

“After missing four of the series tournaments, I have to do my best and rescue myself, get more points before I move into the next stage. Every game I play will be making a difference,” said Kisia who plays golf alongside his father Robert Kasi of Eldoret golf club.

Kisia will be teeing off at the tenth tee at 7:46am alongside W. Koech and D. Kiragu.

Another man to watch in Nakuru will be Wahome, who made his maiden trip to Kitale and left with his maiden win in the series.

The Mombasa based Wahome said he will be chasing another title as he was very prepared.

“I am very much prepared for the event. Today (Thursday) I was practing on the range, a little beat of putting before the meeting where we will be playing 54 holes so I don’t want to strain a lot,” said Wahome.

He will be making his debut again on the course just like what he did ion Kitale a fortnight ago.

Wahome will get the tee at 7:30am with A. wasim and H. Kip.