Indiza, Snow, Ngige named in 30-man team for KCB Karen Masters

Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow and Simon Ngige will lead Kenya’s charge at this year’s KCB Karen Masters slated for the par 72 Karen Country Club between June 27 and 30.

The trio is part of a star-studded 30-man brigade unveiled by Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) following the conclusion of the KCB Road To Karen Masters. The series offered local pros qualification opportunities in four events held between March and June.

PGK captain CJ Wangai, while making the announcement, noted that five reserves stand a chance of making it to the Sunshine Tour event by invitation. The reserve list has Anil Shah, Kevin Mabele, Charan Thethy (Royal Nairobi) and Limuru’s JM Karanja.

A total of 25 Kenyan pros qualified through the four-leg Road To Masters which saw professionals start their campaign at Nyali Golf and Country Club through to Royal Nairobi Golf Club after traversing Nakuru Golf Club and Thika Sports Club.

Simon Ngige and Justus Madoya chalked-up automatic qualification slots after making the cut at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open.

Also exempted from the qualifiers were the three players who made the cut at the 2018 Karen Masters. They are Mumias-based Dismas Indiza, Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta and Rizwan Charan.

Wangai made the Kenya team after topping the Road To The Masters series ahead of Snow. The Sigona resident professional achieved the feat after winning the first two events in Nyali and Thika as well as finishing second at the last event held at Royal Nairobi last week.

Also making the team from the order of merit is former Kenya Amateur Golf champion, Edwin Mudanyi, who turned professional this year.

“The team is now set for Karen Masters. We are hoping that the reserves will secure more slots when the list is finalised. There will be no other tournament in the run up to the Masters,” said Wangai.

“What remains is for pros to sharpen their skills on the tournament venue starting this week. Apart from the four Road To Karen Masters events, local pros also had an opportunity to grace the inaugural Crown Paints Invitational at Muthaiga. I believe the events we have had prior to the Masters have helped us improve on various facets of our game, including putting and swinging.”

Team Kenya

Pros: Simon Ngige, Dismas Indiza, Rizwan Charania, Mohit Mediratta and Justus Madoya .

PGK Order of Merit: CJ Wangai, Greg Snow, Alfred Nandwa, David Wakhu, Erick Ooko Obura, Nelson Mudanyi, Jeff Kubwa, Njuguna Ngugi , David Odhiambo, Tony Omuli, Sujan Shah, David Opati, Hesbon Kutwa,

Ganeev Giddie, Dennis Saikwa, Ken Abuto, Richard Ainley, Frank Matilo, Jacob Okello, Edwin Mudanyi, Kenneth BolloJoseph W KaranjaSullivan Muthugia, Boniface Simwa, Kopan Timbe.

Reserves: Anil Shah, Kevin Mabele, Charan Thethy, Boniface Kosgey, JM Karanja