Mumias long hitter extends his lead into the last day as KCB Karen Masters action beckons

Dismas stormed to victory in the fifth and last leg of the KCB Road to the Masters which culminated at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The Mumias long hitter savoured his first win in four months, saying his touch is returning in time for the KCB Karen Masters slated for Karen Country Club from June 27-30.

Indiza extended his lead into the last day when he fired the day’s best score of 2 under par 69 for a gross total of 2 under par 214 after three rounds.

It was the Mumias long hitter’s first title in four months since winning the Safari Tour leg in Karen last February.

“The greens were very fast today but we soldiered on. The last two days have been good for me despite the tough conditions and I’m glad I have had my first Road To the Masters win since the series started. The roughs were also really thick,” he said.

Indiza dropped a shot after he put the par-four first hole. He then made birdies on holes two and four for a score of 35 on the first nine. Indiza’s back nine was bogey-free also with two birdies in the 10th and 14th for a 34. PGK captain CJ Wangai and Greg Snow tied for second with 2 over par 218.

Snow carded the day’s second-best score of 2 under par 70 with Wangai playing a closing round of levels or 72.

In the fourth position was Great Rift’s Justus Madoya on 3 over par 219. Madoya posted the day’s third-best score of 1 under. The KCB Road to Karen Masters has been to Sigona, Nakuru, Nyali, Thika and now Royal Nairobi.

The pros started their campaign in the second round after the opening round at Sigona coincided with the Safari Tour Golf Series.

A total of 24 amateur golfers have so far qualified for the Karen Masters Pro-Am with the last six set to be determined this Saturday.

The most exciting bit of the amateur competition in the Road to Masters has been the wildcard which has since been determined by the host clubs.

Some clubs like Nyali and Sigona have resorted to a lucky dip of cards to pick the wildcard slot while others like Nyali and Thika have preferred to hand the wildcard slot to juniors. It will be interesting to see who takes the fifth wildcard at Royal Nairobi this weekend. Whatever is up to the sleeves of the amateur players this weekend will be known during a prize giving on Saturday.

Final Results-KCB Road To Karen Masters

1. Dismas Indiza 214 (-2)

T2. CJ Wangai 218 (+2)

T2. Greg Snow 218 (+2)

4. Justus Madoya 219 (+3)

5. Edwin Mudanyi 221(+5)

T6. Njuguna Ngugi 223 (+7)

T6 David Wakhu 223 (+7)

T8. Nelson Mudanyi 225(+9)

T8. JW Karanja 225(+9)

T8. Alfred Nandwa 225(+9)

11. Simon Ngige 226 (+10)