Kipkoech keeps winning after receiving handicap status

Hardly a month after he was awarded a handicap, Cornelius Kipkoech has won two golf competitions in Eldoret and Nandi Bears —giving his experienced opponents hard time on the greens. On Saturday, the handicap 21 golfer, was crowned Ngao Credit tournament champion at the par 72 Nandi Bears GC.

This follows his previous win during the Gallan Oil in Eldoret a week ago. “My target will be playing at the Kenya Amateur Golf Championships (KAGC) Series and I will start in Kitale meeting,” said Kipkoech.

Kipkoech said he started the tournament on a low note, scoring 17 points but recovered well in the second nine with a whooping 22 points to claim the title.

“I must say that my first nine was pathetic but during the break, one golfer gave me valuable tips and I capitalised on the moment. I went into the back nine head up and came home with a win,” said Kipkoech.

He started the first nine after dropping two shots in the first and second holes, bogeyed in third, 5th, 6th, 7th but parred on the 9th for a total of 17 points.

Simon Miningwo edged out Peter Terer on count back to finish second with a point adrift Kipkoech. Miningwo returned to the podium to receive the longest drive men’s prize as Faith Chemutai won the ladies prize. Eliud Kemboi scooping nearest to the pin prize. Moses Muge was the first nine winners with 20 points while Irene Brooker won the second nine on a similar score.