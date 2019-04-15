KCB next for Impala after running over Mwamba

Impala face KCB next in the semi-finals of the Enterprise Cup after crushing Mwamba 71-19 in quarterfinals. The bankers booked a place in semis after beating Nakuru 36-16.

The second semi will see Quins take on Kabras. Quins demolished Blak Blad 55-0 at the RFUEA ground while Kabras beat Nondies 21-11.

In their match against Mwamba, the Sarries out-scored the visitors by 11 tries to 3 as the hosts earned a measure of revenge following the 20-16 loss in January. Impala coach Frank Ndong hailed his charges for all-round performance. “We dominated all facets from the kickoff.

Our scrum and line-out were solid and the continuity in attack kept the opposition clueless on what we were going to do,” added Ndong.

Billy Omondi, Quinto Ongo and Anthony Nyandigisi scored two tries each with Samson Onsomu, Steve Juma, Eric Kerre and Anthony Odhiambo scoring a try each. Ongo added four eight conversions as Impala led 39-14 at the interval. Collins Injera scored a brace for the losers with Yahya Hussein adding a late consolation.