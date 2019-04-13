Betway boost 95th Tannahill Shield as champs Royal vow to defend title

Royal Nairobi Golf Club yesterday got a shot in the arm when gaming company Betway Kenya came on board as primary sponsor of the 95th Tannahill tournament.

The 2019 Tannahill edition is scheduled to tee off on April 19 at the Royal Nairobi, featuring nine of the top clubs from Nairobi, Western and Coast. Qualification into the Tannahill tournament is by invitation only—ensuring a quality field.

While announcing the sponsorship package of Sh1,000,000 Betway Kenya country manager Leon Kiptum said: “Betway Kenya is keen on supporting sporting talent and the Tannahill tourney offers us a great opportunity to support young players. We take pride in supporting these great players who we believe will go on to play in other major tournaments around the world.”

Kiptum added that Betway is committed to sports promotion and have in the past been involved in soccer, rugby, volleyball and golf among others. Early last month, the online betting website sponsored the Detour Match Play Championship Golden League, one of the top amateur golf tournaments in the country. Other projects include the Betway Talent Search, promoting women’s volleyball and sponsoring deaf football.

“The Tannahill Shield gives Royal the opportunity to host Kenya’s top golfers in a weekend of comradeship, sport and friendship. This year we are very fortunate to be generously sponsored by Betway and Jamii Telecommunications Limited without whom all this would not be possible’’ said Bernard Mwaura, the Royal Nairobi captain.

The tournament will see teams compete for over 3 rounds with the final round being played on Easter Sunday (April 21). The overall winners of the tournament will be awarded the coveted Tannahill Shield and secure bragging rights for the rest of the year.

This year’s event shall host nine teams namely Mombasa, Western, Limuru, Sigona, Windsor, Vet Lab, perennial winners Muthaiga, champions Royal and Railway who have been promoted after relegation of Karen.