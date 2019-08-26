Zaha on PSG radar as French champions set for stunning £100m swoop for Crystal Palace star

Paris Saint-Germain are planning a £100million move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Neymar, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Ligue 1 side are ready to send a delegation to London this week to open talks with Palace as Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for the signature of Neymar.

The Spanish giants face a race against time to complete a £200m deal for the Brazilian as the La Liga transfer window shuts on September 2.

Crystal Palace slapped a £100m price tag on the 26-year-old amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton. PSG are also interested in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala if they lose Neymar, and should he move to France from the Serie A side then the Italian champions will seek to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham.

But signing Dybala would not prevent a move for Zaha. Zaha signed a five-year deal worth £130,000 a week at Selhurst Park last summer.

But he was left furious after missing out on a deadline day move to Everton. Zaha was desperate to leave Selhurst Park and handed in a transfer request to try and push through a transfer.

But Palace rejected a string of offers from Everton and had no interest in entertaining the Toffees on the final day of the window. Palace also rejected a £40m offer from Arsenal that was way short of their valuation but also a number of proposals from Everton - the highest of £70m cash, Cenk Tosun on loan and James McCarthy, who joined on a separate deal — for Zaha.