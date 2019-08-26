Watford consider Gracia’s future following West Ham defeat

Watford are considering manager Javi Gracia’s future as they suffered a third consecutive Premier League defeat.

The Spaniard, 49, is feeling the heat after seeing his side crash to a 3-1 defeat at home by West Ham.

Watford are bottom of the table and have lost seven successive matches in all competitions for the first time in two decades.

Asked if he was fearing for his future, Gracia said: ‘It is true. What can I say? The dynamic is not good and we need to improve. I know that.

“I’m preparing for the next game. If we win or lose, I focus on the next game.”

Gracia signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal last November and guided Watford to the FA Cup final when they were crushed 6-0 by Manchester City.