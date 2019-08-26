Premier League referees admit they need better cameras to determine offside calls

Premier League bosses have admitted that VAR is constrained by technology when determining tight offside calls.

The 50 frames-per-second footage used by VAR meant officials could not be definitive on the most marginal offsides.

Raheem Sterling was judged to be 2.4cm offside against West Ham United on the opening day of the season despite the Manchester City forward running so fast he would move 13cm between frames, while it was also often impossible to judge the precise moment that the ball was played.

“If people are saying that’s not good enough, that is their call,” former Premier League referee and head of VAR Neil Swarbrick told BBC Leicester. “That is what we are provided with, that is what broadcasters use, so that’s what we use. We can only make decisions on the technology we have got. If that improves and there are better frame rates introduced, then we will use it.”

“But at the moment that is what we operate with. If 50fps seems unbelievably slow then so be it. We can only use what we are provided with.”

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questioned the decision to turn down two Manchester United penalties despite them being checked by VAR.

United were beaten 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford but felt they should have been awarded spot-kicks for a challenge by Martin Kelly on Anthony Martial, and another by the same Palace defender against Marcus Rashford.

In addition, referee Paul Tierney decided to give Gary Cahill a yellow card instead of red after he fouled Martial when the Frenchman appeared ready to burst into penalty the area and shoot on goal.

“With Martial, it was a clear and obvious penalty. It is nailed on,” said Solskjaer, whose side trailed 1-0 at the time. “I don’t think the referee has had his best game. I am surprised that VAR didn’t change the decision, Martial will not slip if he doesn’t have a 100-kilo defender on his shoulder.”

“I don’t want to go on about the referee but for the Cahill tackle (in the first half), Martial is clear on goal, it is a scoring opportunity so there is no doubt for me on that one either.”

Solskjaer admitted he is also worried that James will not get fair decisions after he was booked for diving against Wolves.