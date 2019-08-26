Lampard wants his young players to be ‘more clinical’

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has urged his young players to be ‘more clinical’ after earning his first win since taking charge this summer.

The former Blues midfielder has overseen a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United and a 1-1 draw against Leicester City prior to Saturday’s 3-2 win over Norwich. Tammy Abraham struck twice in a man of the match display and while Lampard was delighted to get off the mark, he wants more from his side if they are going to climb the table.

“It was a tough test and Norwich will get a lot of points here because they are a really good side and I thought we played really well,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“It was hard here in these conditions and we controlled large parts of the game, but we shouldn’t have given two goals away and we need to be more clinical. If we are more clinical then we take the game away from Norwich and don’t have a nervy last five or 10 minutes.”

“But I thought there were some really good elements to our game and I’m pleased. It’s a first win as well so I’m really pleased.”

Lampard continued: “I’m pleased for the young players and I’m particularly pleased for Tammy because it’s his first goals for us and he’s starting and competing and they were two really good goals. We need to win games, we’re Chelsea. Nothing is easy in this league, nothing is a given.”

“Our performances haven’t given us what we’ve deserved so far. Today it did but, as I said, it could have been more comfortable.”

A disappointment came earlier in the day for the west London club when it emerged Pedro had picked up a hamstring injury in the warm-up, before Mason Mount strained his calf late in the game.

On the injuries, the Chelsea boss added: “Pedro felt his hamstring in the warm up so it could be a small strain there, whereas with Mason it was more of a kick on his calf so hopefully he will recover. We adjusted well to that as Pedro was a late change and Ross (Barkley) came in and did really well.”