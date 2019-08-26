K'Ogalo storm Champions League first round

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack has shifted his focus on launching their Kenyan Premier League title defence on a positive note after sailing to the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Gor taught Aigle Noir of Burundi football lessons yesterday at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani, where they reaped a 5-1 win to proceed to the first round which ushers the winner to the group stages and Polack has rallied his charges to put the same fighting spirit when they open their title defence against Tusker this weekend.

Gor, who are eyeing their fourth consecutive league crown this season will tackle the eleven-time champions at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Sunday and Polack, who is yet to lose a match since his appointment, has called on his players to put behind their massive win and instead focus on overcoming the brewers.

Nicholas Kipkirui netted in the eighth and 16th minutes and contributed to an own-goal in the 37th. Dickson Ambundo added to K’Ogalo’s course with a 66th-minute strike off a Boniface Omondi cross. The diminutive Omondi completed the rout but Benjamin Gasongo scored a consolation for the visitors in the 77th minute to deny Gor a clean sheet.

“I am happy with the win today and the performance too. We knew it was not going to be an easy match but we took our chances. However, I am not happy with the goal we conceded. We have to shift to our next, which is a league match this weekend and I think we have to strive for a positive start.”

With Gor likely to renew rivalry with USM Alger of Algeria in the first round, Polack isn’t afraid of the injury crisis in his camp and the North Africans, who denied the Kenyan champions a chance to advance to the CAF Confederations Cup last year.

Alger beat AS SONIDEP of Niger 2-1 in the first leg in Niamey and were set to host the return leg yesterday night. Polack had 16 players at his disposal for yesterday's match and was dealt another blow after Ugandan left-back Shafiq Batambuze, who has been away for months, picked a knee injury.

Meanwhile, after netting a brace in the yesterday’s match, Nicholas Kipkirui has set a target of scoring at least seven goals in the continent’s lucrative tournament and fully fill in the shoes of Jacques Tuyisenge.

“It was a must-win for us in the match and our hard work paid dividends. I am elated we to have scored twice and I am targeting to score at least seven goals in the continental tournament. We are not afraid of who we face in the next round as the playing unit is focused,” said Kipkirui.

At the same time, Gor skipper Kenneth Muguna, who replaced Harun Shakava is over the moon after leading his teammates to the big win.

“I laud the entire team for the hard work they put in hence the win. I have no pressure in skippering the club as I am prepared for the responsibilities," said Muguna.