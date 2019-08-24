Silva urges Richarlison, Mina to improve their English skills

by DOMINIC KING and SAMI MOKBEL
Football
24 August 2019 - 00:00
Everton's Richarlison and Yerry Mina celebrate during a recent match
Marco Silva has urged Richarlison and Yerry Mina to increase their English lessons and admitted it has taken them longer than expected to grasp the language of the dressing room.

When Silva was appointed Everton’s head coach, the Portuguese made it clear that he wanted English to be the main way of conversing in order to guard against the possibility of cliques forming. Silva was so committed he took on more classes himself.

The process for Brazil forward Richarlison and Colombia defender Mina has been slower and Silva has indicated that their inability to speak fluently is creating a barrier.

 

Silva says Italy striker Moise Kean has arrived at Goodison Park with a better command of English than Richarlison and Mina and he wants them to address the matter.

When asked about Richarlison’s progress, Silva said: “No, it is not as good as I’d like. But he’s trying every day. Mina also. This is something we demand from them because this is one of the keys for them to adapt faster and to understand everything.”

Richarlison only returned to training at the beginning of August, having helped Brazil win the Copa America in July. He was substituted in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford — but Silva has no concerns.

“This was the third pre-season that he has done with me. In the other two he had a full pre- season and started the season really strong, said Silva, who will again be without Fabian Delph.

